Ansar-Ud-Deen to commence delegates conference April 17 in Abeokuta 

THE Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria will be holding its triennial delegates conference to mark its 101 years of existence from April 17 to April 20, 2025 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the national president of the organisation, Alhaji Abdulrafiu Sanni, at a press conference, held recently in the city.

He informed that 843 delegates and a number of observers will be part of the four-day event tagged ‘Gateway 2025’.

Sanni said the conference is a forum for the organisation to assess its progress, deliberate on its mission and chart a course for the future in alignment with Islamic values and principles.

According to him, the organisation remains committed to uplifting communities and fostering national development through various initiatives.

He said the theme of the conference is ‘Islam and Muslims Responsibilities and Relevance in a Pluralistic World’.

Sanni said the organisation would unveil strategic plans for greater impact in the next century, emphasising the organisation’s focus on Islamic propagation, digital expansion and youth leadership development.

“We will position Ansar-Ud-Deen for sustained relevance by deepening welfare services, promoting interfaith harmony and modernising educational institutions to meet contemporary challenges,” he said.

He said the conference would commence on April 17 with courtesy visits to dignitaries, including the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; the Alake of Egbaland and the Chief Imam of Egbaland.

These engagements, he said, underscore the organisation’s dedication to collaboration and unity in fostering societal progress.

“A major highlight of the event will be the opening ceremony on April 18, where former Lagos State governor and former Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), will deliver a keynote address.

“Saturday, April 19, will feature a merit awards ceremony recognising individuals and organisations that have significantly contributed to the society’s mission.

“Delegates will also engage in crucial business sessions, including constitutional discussions and report presentations.

“The conference will end on April 20 with the presentation of final reports by the National President, National Secretary, National Treasurer and Auditor,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to redirect the nation’s educational curriculum and prioritise technology-driven learning system.

Sanni stressed the need to re-tailor the nation’s educational system because, according to him, the one inherited from the colonial masters had only succeeded at producing many unemployable graduates.

He disclosed that the ADS was already working towards strengthening the curricular needs that would bridge the technological gap and provide opportunities for graduates.

He added that technology learning would be inclusive in all primary and secondary schools, as well as the higher institutions owned by the organisation.

“Summit University, which is owned by Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its curriculum, making it one of the first Nigeria institutions to embrace AI across all disciplines.

“Our university is evolving into an international institution because we have adopted the use of AI.

“Summit is one the first universities to introduce Artificial Intelligence into our curriculum, it does not matter the discipline even if it is Islamic studies,” he said.