In its continuous effort to take the cultural essence of the museum to the people to appreciate the National Museum of Unity in Ibadan, Oyo State, has flagoff awareness for its hidden treasures through The Alternative Nigerian Heritage FEF Project, a collaborative initiative with IFRA-Nigeria.

For the first phase of the all day awareness around Ibadan, the rally took the museum staffs, friends of the museum,schools and allied industry value chain stakeholders, includiung media house to

major route from Museum complex to Alesinloye, Dugbe, Mobil (ring road) to Challenge and back to the Museum.

According to Mrs Pamela Oriyomi Otuka, the curator of the National Museum of Unity Ibadan, “The project aims to raise awareness about Nigerian cultural heritage, promote marginalised objects, and transform the Museum into an inclusive and vibrant cultural center.”

The project has four key objectives: to create awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria, highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting the country’s cultural identity; to showcase artifacts that have been previously overlooked or underappreciated, providing a more comprehensive understanding of Nigerian history and culture; to encourage visitors to interact with the exhibits, fostering a deeper connection with Nigerian cultural heritage; and to develop the National Museum of Unity into an inclusive and vibrant cultural center, reflecting the diversity and richness of Nigerian culture.

The project is expected to achieve several outcomes, including increased visitor numbers, improved awareness and appreciation of Nigerian cultural heritage, enhanced community engagement, and sustainable cultural heritage management. By promoting awareness and appreciation of Nigerian cultural heritage, The Alternative Nigerian Heritage FEF Project aims to contribute to the development of a vibrant and inclusive cultural sector in Nigeria.

Speaking further on the awareness Otuka explained that the event is about the Alternative Nigerian Heritage; FEF Project is a collaborative project with IFRA-Nigeria and the National Museum of Unity, Alesinloye, Ibadan that aims to raise awareness about Nigerian cultural heritage, reveal marginalised objects, seek to attract more azvisitors to the Museum of Unity, encourage interaction with the exhibits, and transform it into an inclusive and vibrant cultural centre.

According to the Cirator the public awareness on the National Museum of Unity Ibadan is going to be a continuous exercise, and we shall be having the next phase on 24th of April towards the celebration of the International Day for Monuments and Sites 2025 taking place at the Adebisi Mansion, Idikan.

“We want to create awareness of National Museum of unity, Ibadan, attract more visitors, transform the Museum of unity into a vibrant, inclusive space where history meet with modern engagement by shedding light on overlooked artifacts and stories. we are ensuring that heritage is not just preserved but experienced by all.”