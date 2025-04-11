The hajj pilgrimage

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. The pilgrimage to the ‘House of Allah’, Kaaba, is a display of Muslim brotherhood and total submission to Allah (SWT) which draws inspiration way back from the time of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). As incumbent as the rites of hajj are on all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the pilgrimage, it is however unacceptable if their absence from their homes will place hardships on their family.

Allah (SWT) commands all financially and physically endowed Muslims to perform hajj at least once in their lifetime. Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, is very significant and obligatory to the able-bodied Muslim. However, it is a pre-condition that a would-be pilgrim should have the financial means to embark on the spiritual journey. The spiritual rites of hajj have come to commemorate the sacrifice and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). These rites, which allow the Muslims some unique opportunities to seek forgiveness, soul cleansing and strengthen their faith, are performed strictly between the eighth and the thirteenth of Dhul-Hijjah. The term ‘hajj’ is sighted in 12 places in eight different verses of the Glorious Qur’an.

Allah (SWT) discusses the topic of hajj in Surah Al-Baqarah, Surah Al-Imran, Surah Al-Ma’idah, Surah Al-Taubah, Surah Al-Hajj and Surah Al-Fath. The are many instances of Allah (SWT) making direct discourse with the Muslims in the Qur’an. In Al-Baqarah, we find Allah (SWT)’s instructions in Ayat 125, 158, 189, 196, 197, 198, 200, 201 and 203. In Al-Imran, Allah (SWT) calls the attention of the Muslims to the importance of Hajj in Ayat 96 and 97. In Al-Ma’idah, Ayat 1, 2, 94, 95, and 96. In Surah Al-Taubah, the instructions are in Ayat 2, 36, and 37. Surah Al-Hajj discusses the themes in Ayat 26, 27, 28, 29, 33 and 36. And finally, Al-Fath in the 27th Ayat.

The Prophet (SAW) has been credited with a good number of the Hadiths about hajj. Why is hajj so important? The following collection of Hadiths shows how Muslims see hajj and why they hold it dear:

Hajj is an indispensable pillar among the diverse manners of worship in Islam. Abdullah ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) quoted the Prophet (SAW) as saying: “Islam has been built on five (pillars): testifying that there is no god but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, performing the prayers, paying the zakah, fasting in Ramadan and making the pilgrimage to the House” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

As a once-in-a-lifetime act of worship, despite the great significance of hajj, it is enough to perform it only one time in one’s whole lifetime as a Muslim. Islam is convenient. It takes into consideration the series of stress and difficulties which hajj pilgrims go through. Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated that one day the Prophet (SAW) addressed the people saying: “O people! Allah has prescribed Hajj upon you, so perform it.” A man asked, “Every year, O Messenger of Allah?” The Prophet (SAW) kept silent. When the man repeated his question thrice, the Prophet (SAW) said, “Had I answered in the affirmative, it would have become (a yearly obligation), and this would have been beyond your capacity.” Then he added, “Leave me alone so long as I leave you alone (i.e. do not ask questions about things I didn’t mention). What caused the destruction of the people before you was that they use to ask so many questions, and disagree with their Prophets. So, when I command you to do something, do it to the extent of your ability, and if I forbid you from doing something, avoid it.” (Muslim)

Hajj is projected to the companions of the Prophet (SAW) who were always keen to know and identify from Rasulullahi (SAW) the best form of deeds in order that they could prioritise their actions and intentions according to their values. Abu Hurairah (RA) narrated that the Prophet was asked, “Which deed is the best?” The Prophet (SAW) said, “Belief in Allah and His Messenger.” He was asked again, “What is next?” The Prophet said, “Jihad (striving) in the cause of Allah.” He was further asked, “And what is next?” He said Hajj Mabroor (i.e. hajj accepted by Almighty Allah)” (Bukhari and Muslim.).

Hajj, as a blessed annual pilgrimage involves specific rituals and as a journey of spiritual significance for Muslims who are physically and financially able.

Key rituals

Intention and Ihram: Pilgrims enter a state of Ihram, a state of ritual purity, and express their intention to perform hajj.

Tawaf: Pilgrims circumambulate (walk around) the Kaaba seven times.

Safa and Marwa: Pilgrims walk or run between the hills of Safa and Marwa seven times.

Mina and Arafat: Pilgrims spend time in Mina and on the plains of Arafat, where they pray and reflect.

Rami al-Jamarat (Stoning the Devil): Pilgrims throw stones at symbolic pillars representing the devil.

Qurbani (Sacrifice): Pilgrims offer animal sacrifices.

Shaving the head: Pilgrims shave their heads.

Tawaf al-Ifadha: Pilgrims perform a final circumambulation of the Kaaba.

Hajj is a journey of the inner soul, seeking purification and nearness to Allah (SWT). Hajj is believed to remove sins, create piety, and build character, teaching patience and perseverance.

Now that the season of hajj is here, the pilgrims have started to embark on the blessed trip. They are gathering in Mecca and other sacred places in Saudi Arabia in response to Allah (SWT)’s invitation to visit His House, Kaaba, an invitation announced by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and renewed by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

This edition shall be followed, insha Allah, by a series of others that shall shed light on events of the hajj pilgrimage.