ANLCA labels meeting between Customs CG, sacked BOT as illegal

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has sounded a note of warning to the sacked Board of Trustees (BOT) members for parading themselves as members of the association.

This is even as the association said that the recent meeting between the Comptroller General of Customs and the sacked BOT members was illegal and unconstitutional.

The Vice Chairman, Board of Trustee of ANLCA, Prince Ozo Chukwurah, at a press briefing recently said the members whose tenure expired on the 15th of February, 2020, are carrying out illegal official duties on behalf of the association, maintaining that they have been sacked from the association.

“The present board was elected in December 2020 in accordance to our constitution and I do not know why some people at this age are parading themselves as members of the board. We are the present and current members of ANLCA board. These people’s tenure has expired and what they are going about doing is illegal,” he said.

“When they were serving, they were not parading themselves this way. They were not going to custom offices and I want to put it on a very serious note that these names have been sacked from the association and they have not appealed over their sack or go to court to contest their sack. We are waiting for them to contest or appeal the sack,” he added.

He however stated that the activities of the sacked BOT members are hindering operations of the association, saying that they have been giving their members false information

Also speaking, the National Vice president, ANLCA, Kayode Farinto, said at its last annual general meeting, there were slight changes in the association’s constitution.

“This is a board that does not make noise. I do not know where a board will lead some people to go and know the Comptroller General of Customs when you are not the National president or NECOM, so definitely, it is either you are looking for favour or seeking for recognition,” he said.

He said by virtue of the constitution, they cannot lead any delegation to the Comptroller General of Customs in the absence of a sitting National president.

In his words, “This is the greatest problem we have in the association, lack of discipline and this was why some of these people were shown the way out. We have been doing this in the last 40 years in ANLCA and it is on record that if this is the only way that NECON would fight that will bring sanity to the association, then it is good for us.”

