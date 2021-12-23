NIWA distributes free life jackets to Lagos boat operators

In furtherance of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Federal Government apex brown water transportation regulatory agency, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), recently in Lagos, rolled out free life jackets for Lagos boat operators.

In a brief ceremony at the popular Lagos marina jetty, the hub of water transportation activities to most Inland littoral destinations in Lagos, Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah, Area Manager, NIWA Lagos, disclosed that over 2,500 life jackets, would be distributed directly to all boat Operators in the five heartbeats of Lagos division.

She noted that with increased movements of people and goods expected at Yuletide, the NIWA management under the watch of Dr. George Moghalu, thought it expedient to profile and reach out to boat operators in Lagos who have shown commitment to adhering to the rules of engagement on water transportation in the state.

Engineer Braimah, who personally ensured and participated in the distribution of life jackets to accredited boat operators at the marina jetty, enjoined beneficiaries to effectively put the quality hand-made life jackets to use and advised that all worn out and poor standard life jackets be discarded with immediate effect.

She further explained that the free life jackets distribution will be carried out in Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, and Victoria island, adding that the gesture will become the fulcrum of support by NIWA management to all boat operators in Nigeria, and not just to Lagos operators alone, as part of strategic policy to ensure total compliance to NIWA operational guidelines on “ no life jacket, no boarding of boats” in the country.

Few of the operators, such as agos ferry, Sea Coach services and Texas connection ferry services expressed happiness with the NIWA management intervention, stating that the gesture will boost the confidence of passengers and operators alike, promising that all operators will put the new life jackets to use.

