Angry mob attack fire fighters in Onitsha for late arrival

“We managed to escape the mob attack with our shattered windscreen and some injured firefighters”

An angry mob attacked Anambra State Fire Service personnel on Sunday for allegedly coming late to the scene of a fire incident.

This is stated in a statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha on Monday and signed by Mr. Martin Agbili, Director/Fire Chief of the Anambra Fire Service.

According to Agbili, the incident happened at around 6 o’clock on Atani Road near Uga Junction in Onitsha.

He claimed that the attacks hurt some of the personnel and broke the fire truck’s windshield and side mirrors.

The act, according to the fire chief, was barbarous and a poor way to begin the new year.

According to him, on Sunday 1st January 2023 at about 1800 hours, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of a fire incident at Uga junction by Atani road.

“Immediately, our fire truck and firefighters were deployed to the scene. On arrival at the fire scene, the mob attacked us.

“They threw stones, sticks, and irons at us. Unfortunately, they shattered the windscreen of our fire trucks, and the side glasses and also wounded some firefighters.

“As they started throwing stones at the fire truck while the fire was still on, what we could hear was, ‘is it now that you people are coming to fight the fire?