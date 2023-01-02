All policemen in Ajah division have been transferred — Police spokesperson

“we encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something”

Lagos State Police Command has revealed that all policemen attached to the Ajah police station in the State have been transferred out of the division.

This comes on the heels of a recent report by a Nigerian newspaper (not Tribune) that some Ajah policemen were caught drinking while abandoning their duties.

Thanking the newspaper for the exposé, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin urged residents to continue to report any misconduct noticed in order to improve the police force in the State.

He disclosed this in a series of tweets on Monday.

“I can confirm that this publication has been overtaken by events. The new DPO Ajah, CSP Adolf Ogwu, had earlier in the week dismantled all the shanties around the police station.

“While appreciating @MobilePunch for the exposé, we encourage more Lagos residents to, as usual, say something whenever they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business,” he tweeted.

Tribune Online had earlier reported a Lagos-based lawyer identified as Bolanle Raheem was allegedly shot by one of the policemen in the division. The development has sparked massive reactions among Nigerians who have since taken to social media to demand justice for the slain lawyer.