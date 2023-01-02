PDP chieftain calls for peaceful poll ahead 2023 elections

“At all levels, Nigerians must be allowed to freely choose who they want”

Party chieftain of Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) in Osun, Prince Dotun Babayemi has implored political stakeholders in the country to make sure that the forthcoming elections are free from bloodshed.

Deji Kayode, a media aide to Babayemi, made this known on Monday in Osogbo, he said that through the ballot, people’s choices must be respected without coercion.

“2023, no doubt, is a critical year in the life of Nigeria as a nation and its people because of the general elections scheduled for next month.

“Already, there is palpable anxiety in the air. At all levels, Nigerians must be allowed to freely choose who they want,” he said.

Babayemi, a one-time governorship aspirant in the state, warned politicians and related stakeholders to avoid heating the polity through inflammatory statements and activities that could cause pandemonium

“A credible and transparent election will go a long way in solving the riddle of violence and other associated negativities which typically cast doubt at our electoral process.

“In this, INEC and the various security agencies have big roles to play,” he said.

Adding that, all political parties involved in the ongoing electioneering campaigns have significant roles to play in ensuring that the elections are held without killings and the demolition of property.

“Honestly, one feels that as a people, we are supposed to have outgrown retrogressive things that have seemingly become the hallmarks of electoral process.





“As obtained in the developed world, we can equally elect our leaders peacefully without resorting to violence,” he said.

However, Babayemi urged Nigerians to continue to keep hope alive to make Nigeria better, adding that with collective resolve, challenges facing the nation would be surmountable

