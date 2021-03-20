Anglican Communion asks Kwara govt to return to negotiation

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Archbishop of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Kwara state, the Most Reverend Israel Amoo, has advised the Kwara state government to return to the negotiating table with all stakeholders in the hijab controversy towards finding a lasting solution to the matter.
Reacting to the raging hijab controversy in the state, Reverend Amoo said that it is always better to “jaw-jaw than to war-war.”
The cleric, who said that the state government should know that “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; added that “courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”
The Anglican Archbishop also appealed to the Kwara State House of Assembly to step in and ensure that peace reigns in the State of Harmony.
Below is the text of the address:
Our attention has been directed to the current controversy on the use of hijab in Christian Missionary Schools in Kwara State and the attendant complications and conflicts.
We believe that the greatest need of any society is peace and harmony especially in a state christened as a State of Harmony and where this is compromised it is a dangerous trend.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara state held several consultations with the State Government and subsequently made the position of the owners of the Christian Schools known in very clear and unambiguous terms.
We absolutely align with the position of CAN and restate that we do not allow the use of hijaab in our schools as it negates our belief and doctrinal principles on which the schools were founded in the first place.
These schools have been in existence for many years, we even learn on good authority that the incumbent executive Governor of Kwara State attended one of them. Over the years Christian and Muslim students have been co-existing therein without acrimony on a religious basis. Why are we now creating this problem to heat up the polity unnecessarily?
Furthermore, we are aware that there is a matter in the Supreme Court concerning these schools, as such being law abiding citizens, we ought to maintain status quo pending the outcome of the matter.
We as Christians are peaceful, law abiding and God-fearing people, however, we would neither compromise our faith nor trade away our heritage as a result of intimidation or harassment of any magnitude or intensity.
The resort to attacks on our people and properties will do no one any good but may result in conflagration the effect of  which no one will be able to imagine.
We therefore counsel as follows:
1. That the State Goverment should revisit the original document stating the terms of the partnership which the Kwara State goverment envisaged in 1974.
2. That every subsequent legislation and executive orders that gradually withered the original terms be rescinded for the purpose of peace and progress in this school in particular and the State in general.
3. That the exercise of the right to attend a school presupposes that the student will abide by existing school rules, regulations and fundamental principles. If every student has to adopt a dress code peculiar to his or her religious belief then the word uniform would have been rubbished and become meaningless.
4. That the Kwara State Goverment should return to the negotiating table with all stakeholders as it is always better to “Jaw jaw than to war war”.  The Government should know that “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”
5. That Nigeria and every part thereof is constitutionally a secular state and any attempt to surreptitiously make Kwara State an Islamic State as have been erroneously mentioned in some quarters is unfortunate, insensitive and unlawful.
6. We appeal to the Kwara State House of Assembly to step in and ensure that peace reigns in the State of Harmony.
In conclusion, we appeal to the State Government, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police and other security outfits to demonstrate absolute neutrality and ensure that peace and security prevail without favouritism or nepotism. We continue to pray that the God of peace who raise our Lord Jesus Christ from the dead will revive peace in Kwara State in particular and Nigeria in General.

