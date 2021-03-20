Anambra govt gives ‘Keke’ operators 7-day ultimatum to end plying Enugu-Onitsha highway

Anambra State Government is set to begin enforcement of a ban on tricycles popularly known as Keke operators from plying federal highways (Enugu-Onitsha expressway), following the public outcry over the danger posed to commuters.

The State Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Comrade Sylvester Obiora, who disclosed this to newsmen, on Saturday, at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, during a praise and worship rally for Prof. Charles Soludo governorship ambition, organized by Soludo Support Group, headed by Chief Jude Emecheta.

Comrade Obiora said the directive is from the Anambra State Ministry of Transportation.

He warned that anyone found violating the directive will pay a fine.

The TOAN chairman said prohibited routes for Keke riders in Anambra State include Asaba Onitsha expressway by Bridge Head, Onitsha-Owerri expressway and Amawbia by-pass to Agu-Awka junction by Government House Awka.

“The enforcement set to commence next week is in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the State Traffic Management Agency (ATMA), he added.

He stressed that only buses, taxis and other four-wheel vehicles were allowed to ply such routes, stressing that the essence of the directive is to reduce unavoidable fatal accidents on the ever-busy highway.

“I know that numbers of Keke operators are increasing on daily basis, but for the sake of their life, families and passengers, they should desist from plying the highways stated above, noting that the State governor, Willie Obiano led government will not tolerate it anymore”

Obiora, however, assures that the state government will use its magnanimity to look into the matter and create parks in the designated routes for Keke riders in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Anambra govt gives Anambra govt gives

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Anambra govt gives Anambra govt gives