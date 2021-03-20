NBA to protest incessant killings in Anambra Monday

The Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) branches in Anambra State, has bemoaned the worsening security situation in the state, threatened that the body will embark on a peaceful protest to express their dissatisfaction with the current security situation in the state, next week Monday.

The body calls on the Federal Government, Anambra State Government and heads of security agencies to wake up and be alive to their responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

The Committee, in a press release signed by the Chairman NBA, Awka Branch, Mr. Ekene Okonkwo, on behalf of other branch chairmen and made available to Journalists, in Awka, on Saturday, notes that the security situation in Anambra State is highly tensed up and frightening, to say the least.

According to the released, recently, there has been cases of kidnap and gruesome murder/killing of innocent citizens and security personnel in the State and nothing is being done to curb these frightening security challenges in Anambra State.

“Just last week Friday, 12/3/2021, a Lawyer, Barrister Frank Onwuachi, who is also the President-General of Omor in Ayamelum LGA of the State was kidnapped along Ezu River/Anaku road and gruesomely murdered the following day by his captors.

“Yesterday, 19/3/2021, two Prison Officers were killed at Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA and this is barely 24 hours after Naval officers and policemen were killed at Awkuzu and Neni respectively. Also, a Naval Outpost close to Bridgehead Onitsha was attacked sometimes last week resulting in the killings of some Naval officers and their weapons carted away.

The Committee consequently resolves as follows; That all lawyers in Anambra State shall boycott all courts from Monday, 22/3/2021 to Wednesday, 24/3/2021, that all lawyers in Anambra State should converge at the Judiciary Headquarters, Awka on Monday, 22/3/2021 by 12 noon for onward movement to the Government House, Awka to express our dissatisfaction with the current security situation in Anambra State and Chairmen of Bar Branches in Anambra State are requested to sensitize their members and various Court heads to ensure compliance with the above directives.

“The Committee calls on the State Government to as a matter of urgency summon a meeting of various Security agencies in the State to address this worrisome security situation and tackle it headlong.

“We all cannot continue to downplay the Security situation or pretend that all is well.

“Failure by the State Government to act immediately may lead to descent to anarchy, the statement concluded.

