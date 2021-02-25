Analysing Nigeria’s name as a foundation of its troubles

A review of U.S. Elvis’ book, The Hidden and Ignored Truth about Nigeria, by Sam Nwaoko.

That Nigeria needs a lot of things, chief among which are cleansing, regeneration, resetting and rebirth cannot be stressed enough. For many years, this conviction has been the force behind the perennial call by Ujeh Samuel Elvis that the name, ‘Nigeria’ must be changed for the country to begin a true journey of growth and development. And, as a cleric (a former full time pastor with The Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG) and Bible teacher, he hinged his conviction on the charge in the Book of Isaiah 30:18, which commands thus: “Now go, write it before them in a table, and note it in a book, that it may be for the time to come forever and ever.”

U.S. Elvis has always harboured the burning desire to tell of how the wrong naming of Nigeria serves as the major source of the country’s woes since the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern parts of the country. The fiery cleric said the purpose of The Hidden and Ignored Truth about Nigeria is not to indict any government, ethnic group or individual as it may tend to insinuate. Rather, he said, the book was written “to make the truth clear and have you, the reader, keep an open and plain mind while reading, so that together we can correct this error we inherited from our founding fathers, caused by colonial masters.”

This book is a follow-up to his first work on this subject entitled ‘Change that Name’ in which he systemically highlighted and berated the unbiblical methods that wrought the name ‘Nigeria’. The Hidden and Ignored Truth about Nigeria even digs deeper and cites religious, political and sundry secular authorities on the origin and politics; and spiritual and physical impact and consequences of names. Apart from the Holy Bible, U.S. Elvis cited works by religious giants such as Reinhard Bonnke, E. A. Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor, David Oyedepo, and Chris Oyakhilome, among others, on spirituality of names. Some of his historical sources for the material for the work include one by Professor Omo Omoruyi, entitled ‘The Origin of Nigeria: God of Justice not Associated with an Unjust Political Order.’ There are historical references too from the Times of London and related archival materials.

The book’s five chapters say things like ‘Your Name is a Decision’ ‘Cabals: Menace to Good Governance’ ‘The Truth about the Name Nigeria’ ‘It Pays to be a Nation of Integrity’ and ‘Religious and Cultural Background of Naming in Africa.’ In all, Elvis is of the conviction that Nigeria should change its name because its naming was fraudulent and sinful. Then he also wants a kind of rebirth of the country through truthful and purposeful leadership.

“British named them Burma, they renamed themselves Myanmar; British named them Gold Coast, they renamed themselves Ghana; Germany named them Colony of South West Africa, they renamed themselves Namibia, France named them Dahomey, they renamed themselves the Republic of Benin. Belgium named them Zaire, they renamed themselves Democratic Republic of Congo.

“But the British labelled this nation Nigeria and they will rather kill themselves to retain the name than to reject it, restructure and give themselves a befitting name like the other African countries cited above had done long ago.”

That is the summary of The Hidden and Ignored Truth about Nigeria by U.S. Elvis. He holds that “truly, it is uncontroversial that nothing else can be more corrupt in this nation than the name Nigeria itself.” And for there to be any meaningful step to begin a rejuvenation of this country, there must be a foundation of truth laid by sincere and upright leaders.

The Hidden and Ignored Truth about Nigeria is a book worth reading for many reasons, chief among which are knowledge, enlightenment, edification and motivation. And it is sure going to enhance quality debate and possible positive action from the Nigerian National Assembly if members of the parliament would read the book dispassionately.

