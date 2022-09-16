Amotekun should carry guns

The founder, Glory Land International Christian Centre, Dola Adeoye Salako, has commended governors of the South-West states on the establishment of the South Western Security outfit, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

The cleric gave the commendation in Osogbo while speaking to journalists as part of activities marking his 60th birthday anniversary

He said that the Amotekun Corps should be licensed to carry guns and other weapons like police and security agents so as to be able to work optimally and reduce the spate of insecurities in the region.

Salako also charged parents to take parenting serious so as to discourage children from getting involved in vices that could bring disreputes to their respective homes.

He attributed poor parenting to the spate of criminalities in the communities, adding that every community has roles to play in reshapping the life of youths in any given society.

Salako who frowned at security situation in the country, said parents and the government have failed in their responsibilities and called on stakeholders to rise to the occasion.

While decrying the attitude of some religious leaders, Salako stressed that religious bodies have contributed a lot to the crimes being perpetrated by the youths in the society.

“We concentrate much celebrating the rich who pay high tithes and we do not bother to query the source of their wealth. The rich sit at the front in churches while the poor are at the back,” Salako said.

He urged government to provide youths with employment to reduce crime in the society, adding that able bodied youths could do anything criminally to survive.

