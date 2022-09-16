Nigerians urged to shun quacks, patronise govt health institutions

NIGERIANS, especially pregnant women and nursing mothers, have been advised to always patronise government health institutions where qualified and experienced personnel abound instead of visiting quacks and unauthorised medical centres.

Alhaja Latifat Kilani, wife of the immediate past National Organising Secretary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, gave this advice at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare, while presenting gifts to a baby born to Mr and Mrs Matthew Ishola on her birthday.

Alhaji Kilani, who noted that he was born at the same hospital, presented the gifts to the baby’s parents on behalf of his wife.

Alhaja Latifat Kilani, who also donated bedspreads to the Psychiatric Hospital, Akure and promised to also make a donation to the Afin Akoko Basic Health Centre, stated that rather than throwing a party to celebrate her birthday, her heart and thoughts were with the underprivileged in the society.

The Chief Medical Director of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko, Dr Idowu Ayodeji, commended the Kilani family for their philanthropy, particularly in the area of health.

Dr Ayodeji emphasised that government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of providing quality healthcare for the people, calling on other well-meaning Nigerians to support the health sector in terms of donation of funds and equipment.

Mr and Mrs Matthew Ishola commended Alhaja Kilani for the gift which they described as precious and timely.

