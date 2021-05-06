Alumni call for more public private partnership in education

The 1981 set of the Loyola College Ibadan, Old Boys Association has announced the celebration of the 40th graduation anniversary of the set.

Chairman, Loyola College Old Boys, 76/81 set, Mr Lookman Ismail, who spoke in Lagos, regretted the loss of a few of their classmates over the year. He, however, expressed gratitude to God for preserving the majority of the old boys and the school over the years.

Ismail decried the falling standard of education in the country, saying such had plummeted badly since the 70s when they were in school and called upon the government to partner with the public sector and old students to restore the glory of iconic institutions in the country.

“In some countries, teachers are paid better than bankers and education takes the lion share in federal budgetary allocations, we really need to reset our values in the country,” Ismail said.

The association called upon the government to return schools to their original owners in situations where the founders are able to run the schools well.

“Loyola College Ibadan is one of the schools that should be returned to the Catholic Church, which founded it in 1956 and laid a solid foundation for its excellence in academics, sports and discipline,” the statement concluded.

According to the old students, the events lined up for the anniversary include, seminars, reunion dinner and the revamping of the school’s sports complex.

Ismail announced that the date of commencement of anniversary activities will soon be made public.

