JPTS warns African University of Benin-Cotonu against admitting Nigerian undergraduates without transcript

THE Joint Professionals Training and Support International Incorporated (JPTS Int’l Inc.), has warned the management of African University of Benin, Cotonu – Republic of Benin, against admitting any undergraduate student of Nigerian universities into their institutions without any transcript and formal correspondence from Nigerian.

Professor Christopher Imumolen, the proprietor of JPTS, who gave the warning at a conference, said the act was an outright negation to National Educational Guidelines for Admission into degree programmes both in Nigeria and Benin Republic.

He stressed that it was abnormal to discover that some of JPTS undergraduate students got admitted into African University of Benin, Cotonu – Republic of Benin, and graduated without any transcript from their formal institution or any formal correspondence and substantial compliance with Nigerian institutions and the Ministry of Education.

‘’This is an outright negation to National Educational Guidelines for Admission into Degree Programme both in Nigeria and Benin Republic.

‘’We demand that the Nigeria’s relevant regulatory agencies ask the erring African University of Benin – Cotonu to explain how it graduated students that were admitted in our institution and have completed two – three years without any legal and valid instrument(s) of transfer from our institution.

‘’JPTS condemn such acts in the strongest possible terms and with reliable information available to us, vide a memo addressed to the erring university by the Federal Ministry of Education with Ref No. FME/S/174/C.2/B/II/79, dated 16th February, 2021.

‘’In the memo, some of the names of the students listed are from Nigeria’s institutions, and have graduated from your institution without any proper documentation and transfer of transcript from our institution and enlisted for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation.

The institution urged the relevant regulatory agencies to call for caution and act where necessary to forestall educational tranquility and avoid the African University of Benin-Cotonu and others in destroying the standard of education with abnormal routine and substandard learning system with which they are operating.

The JPTS therefore condemned in strong terms such despicable and nefarious act which was liable to both criminal and civil actions and demand for an address of these issues.

The JPTS therefore warned any of its undergraduate students nursing such ambition to exercise restraint as such would have grave consequences on their future educational career.

The institution further urged undergraduate students of other Nigerian institutions to beware of such nefarious act from those substandard foreign universities because it is the student who will eventually suffered the consequences.

JPTS also called on the Federal Government and all its relevant agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Education, ICPC, EFCC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESRS), to take the necessary action to forestall future occurrence of such act.

The institution particularly called on the NYSC to ensure that Nigerian students who graduated from such institutions, are thoroughly scrutinised before mobilisation for service.

Joint Professionals Training and Support International Incorporated (JPTS Int’l Inc.), is the world’s largest training organisation dedicated to those who want to develop and get world-class professional trainings and certification.

