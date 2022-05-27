Almost 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are ‘multidimensionally poor’ ― UNICEF

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today launched three reports: The situation analysis of children in Nigeria, the multidimensional child poverty analysis in Nigeria and monetary child poverty in Nigeria prepared by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning in collaboration with UNICEF.

The multidimensional child poverty analysis using the multidimensional overlapping deprivation analysis approach reveals that approximately 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are multidimensionally poor by facing at least three deprivations across seven dimensions of child rights including nutrition, healthcare, education, water, sanitation, adequate housing, and information.

Multidimensional poverty in children is more prevalent in the rural (65.7 %) than in urban areas (28.4 %). There are also high state disparities ranging from 14.5 % (Lagos) to 81.5 % (Sokoto).

In Nigeria, according to the report, 24.56% of children face extreme poverty by living in households that spend less than $1.90 a day. The analysis indicates that the country would need as roughly as 1 trillion naira to lift children out of poverty.

The Situation Analysis indicates that the child poverty rate is highest among children aged 16– 17 years and least among children aged 0–5 years. It notes that children are most affected by poverty because they are vulnerable and that poverty has long-term impacts on the well-being of children, even into adulthood.

“Data is critical for effective budgeting and decision making – and the data from these surveys together paint a picture of the situation for children and families in Nigeria,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.





“We still have a long way to go towards ensuring the well-being of children and families in Nigeria, with persistent multi-dimensional poverty being a crucial obstacle. The findings of these reports will help guide the federal and state governments as they plan their budgets – providing evidence for where more funds need to be allocated and wisely spent.”

An analysis of the reports indicates the need for improved social protection measures to ensure that children are protected from risks, along with an expansion of access to much-needed social services. Whether looking at poverty from a monetary or non-monetary point of view, the data show that children are more likely to live in poverty than other groups.

“It is clear that we need to pay special attention to planning and programming for children, based on the policy recommendations and calls to action contained in the reports,” Peter Hawkins noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Almost 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are ‘multidimensionally poor’ ― UNICEF children multidimensionally poor

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Almost 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are ‘multidimensionally poor’ ― UNICEF

children multidimensionally poor

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Almost 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are ‘multidimensionally poor’ ― UNICEF