Three staff of Dangote cement killed in road accident, many injured in Kogi

Three staff of Dangote cement company have been killed in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on Thursday at about 5:45pm around Zariagi Obajana road in Kogi State.

The deceased victims according to a staff of the company who never wanted his name mentioned since he was not authorized to speak to newsmen were identified as Victoria, Beatrice, and Aliyu.

It was further learnt that it was a multiple crash that involved four vehicles: a truck, a luxurious bus, Toyota and Peugeot 406.

It was also revealed by eyewitnesses that many were injured in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The Kogi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Stephen Dawulung confirmed the incident on Friday.

Dawulung said the total number of people involved in the accident was 48 Males and 15 females.





Explaining further, Dawulung said “the incident led to the death of one male adult and two female adults.”

While attributing the cause of the accident to over speeding and brake failure, the sector commander however admonished motorists to avoid over speeding and be disciplined while plying the road.

”We will keep talking to them. Motorists know what to do but they won’t do it. Many people have lost their lives on that Obajana road due to over speeding just because the road is a little bit good. Sometimes we say roads are not good, that is why people get into accidents.

But in this case, the good roads are the ones that cause accidents because drivers don’t adhere to the speed limit. We need to adhere to the speed limit because driving has to do with discipline. If not for over speeding even if a crash happens, the consequence will be light but when it is on top speed, the accident will be fatal,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…