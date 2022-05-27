Kidnapping: Akeredolu condemns attack, abduction on Owo construction site

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock over the attack and abduction of a Lebanese at a construction site and the killing of his driver and the security attached to the kidnapped victim.

Akeredolu visited the scene of the incident with the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters and Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye and the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Raimi Aminu, described the attack as unfortunate.

Speaking at the operational base of the expatriates in Owo town, he reassured the workers of their safety, saying the abducted expatriate will be rescued alive by the security operatives in the state.

“I am shocked. Seriously, this development is not expected in Ondo state of today. Ondo state is where we take security very seriously. It has been part of our pride that we ensure security of lives and property by making sure that all the security apparatus are working well.

“The construction area is within the town. One is surprised that some criminals can infiltrate the site in town and carry out this dastardly act. We lost a military man and a driver. The expatriate, has been kidnapped.

“We have come to visit the expatriates here. This is where they operate from. They have all their equipment here. We have come to reassure them. They have been here for over four years and nothing happened.





“This is an incident that no one planned for. This is a safe city. I hope they will go back to work and we will reinforce their security,” Akeredolu said.

Akeredolu, who assured the rescue of the kidnapped expatriate, also commiserated with the families of the victims who fell to the bullets of the gunmen.

Also speaking, the state Commander of Amotekun, Adeleye, said the government would not relent in its efforts at securing the people of the state.

Adeleye said “We have beefed up security apparatus to improve security and ensure the safety of all just as Mr Governor has said. We will not compromise it. This will not happen again.”

Meanwhile, Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has appealed to the general public to be calm and go about their legitimate businesses without fear as security agencies fully alerted and appropriate steps are now being taken.

The monarch said the state government has promised to bring the perpetrators to book while adequate protection will bẹ provided for the site workers and the community to forestall future occurrences.

The traditional ruler in a statement, signed by his Special Assistant Media, Sam Adewale, condemned the attack on the workers who are on their legitimate business and commiserated with the family of the deceased soldier and the driver.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Kidnapping: Akeredolu condemns attack, abduction on Owo construction site

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Kidnapping: Akeredolu condemns attack, abduction on Owo construction site

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Kidnapping: Akeredolu condemns attack, abduction on Owo construction site