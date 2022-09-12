Allow Amotekun Corps to carry weapons that match that of bandits — Clergyman

The founder, Glory Land International Christian Centre, Bishop Dola Adeoye Salako on Sunday remarked that it is high time the Western Nigeria Security Network (codenamed Operation Amotekun ) be allowed to carry weapons that can match the bandits’ and terrorists’ firepower to reduce the spate of criminal acts in the society.

The clergyman, who made the assertion on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary in Osun State condemned the incessant attack by bandits on churches which crippled evangelical works, saying, “The worsening security situation in the country calls on stakeholders to rise to the occasion.”

According to him, “Amotekun is a good initiative, but I am not happy that they are yet to be licensed to carry sophisticated weapons like A-K 47 and others.

“Why are they limited and restricted to Dane guns? Why are they not exposed to modern-day training? Why is the Federal Government not happy about the outfit? I think these are questions begging for answers,” Salako queried.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I give kudos to the governors of the South West for the establishment of Amotekun, but I am not happy with the restrictions on the level of their operations. They should be licensed to carry guns, I mean sophisticated weapons. They should work hand in hand with the Nigerian police force.

“They should work in synergy with the NPF and the State Security outfit Amotekun. They should be given adequate freedom to perform their duties. If there is a cooperation between the two bodies, there is going to be a commendable improvement in our security system.”

He, however, gave kudos to the South West governors who established the Amotekun security outfit. He sad that they should not rest on their oars until the region is free from bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers.

On the work of the ministry, he remarked, “I feel honoured to be alive today to the glory of God. Through His divine grace, here I am in sound health through His mercies. I can count another year. It is not by my might, but through His protection. I am still a living soul. It has not been easy. There are lots of challenges here and there. We have challenges in our state. We have in our ministry.”

Eminent personalities who came from all works of life to grace the occasion include the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Adeleke Adeleke, among others.