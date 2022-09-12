Wadude signs deal with Mr Eazi, releases two singles

Wadude, a Nigerian singer, and songwriter who not only charms with his songs but also with his personality and this super talented singer has just released his newest single titled Gemini Babe barely a few days after dropping his wave making song Expensive Love Ft Bella Shmurda.

Wadude’s talent was spotted by Mr. Eazi and the team at Empawa and the two in August signed a distribution deal that will see Wadude’s songs make their way into new markets, more playlists, and propel the budding artist’s musical career to new heights.

Commenting on the releases and Empawa deal, Wadude said “a grateful heart is the beginning of greatness and I am super excited to be part of Empawa. Music is not just an escape for me, it is a way of self-expression and I am always excited when I hear people listening to my songs or see that my music is forming the rhythm to the day of my fans.”



Born Omolayo Iyanoluwa Olamide, and raised in Iyanaoworo in Lagos, Nigeria, Wadude began his musical journey professionally in the year 2021 with the release of his hit song, Zanzibar which went ahead to dominate the playlists of fans across the world with next to zero promotion.

The brilliant singer and songwriter, who is set to make his way from humble beginnings to the limelight is also working on other projects.

Other projects dropped by the talented artist prior to Expensive Love and Gemini Babe include his debut Ep titled Last Dude, and a single titled On The Low. Expensive Love Ft Bella Shmurda and his other songs are available on various streaming platforms.