Alleged lodgement of N4.3bn fuelled to heat up Ondo polity ― Group

A civil rights group under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA) on Tuesday dismissed claims that N4.3billion was allegedly lodged in finance houses by previous administrations in Ondo State, saying the allegation was only fuelled by certain people within the political space to heat up the polity and cause the Rotimi Akeredolu-led state government a distraction.

CNCRA described the outcry over the said discovery as political and a subterfuge aimed at outwitting the incumbent governor ahead of the 2020 guber election which draws closer, declaring that such was not in the best interest of the people of Ondo State.

The group gave this stand in a communique issued at the end of an emergency zonal executive meeting, held via a conference call and signed by its acting chairman, Ondo State chapter, Prince Ayodele Adeyemi, and publicity secretary, South-West zone, Olufemi Oluwatofunmi, saying it came out with such position “after thorough assessment of the entire issues vis a viz claims by both parties involved.”

CNCRA, however, urged all stakeholders and aggrieved parties in the alleged lodgement of the said money in finance houses by previous administration in the state to put forward any documentary evidences revealing the culpability of the government as alleged, promising not to hesitate to forward same to appropriate quarters for legal action.

“However, we call on all stakeholders in this matter and aggrieved parties to put forward any documentary evidences revealing the culpability of the government as alleged, we will not hesitate to forward same to appropriate quarters for legal action,” it said.

According to the group, “The issues of 4.3 billion naira was only fuelled by certain people within the political space to heat up the polity.

“The outcry is a stratagem to cause the state government a distraction.

The outcry is political, not in the best interest of the people of Ondo state.

“It is a subterfuge aimed at outwitting the incumbent Governor in the 2020 guber election as it hots up.”

The group, while viewing the deployment of hoodlums and thugs to the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday as “one of the old political strategies to cause disaffection between the state executive and the legislature, asserted that the issues were being blown out of proportion by certain individuals within and outside the system who it said “are not comfortable with the system with a view to nailing the government, thereby portraying it in a bad light.”

CNCRA, in the communiqué, enjoined the good people of Ondo State not to fall into any deception and contraption of the political gladiators making fake promises that worse pains and agonies would not be unleashed as witnessed in the past.

It further warned them to note that it was the parties’ nomenclatures that changed, declaring that members were still the same.

According to CNCRA, there is no difference in their ideological identity and, therefore, “not a case of ‘new wine in old wineskins,'” warning that: “Falling into another round of deception might be disastrous in the nearest future.”

“Their agitation is not born out of true patriotism but highly sentimental and political. Hence the need to be cautious, mindful of the politicians and not play to the gallery. All of them are the same. None of the members of the major political parties in Ondo State is a stranger to us. We know them, we know their past and antecedents.

“Therefore, it is imperative that they watch before they leap. Else, their case will be worse of,” the group further warned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Notorious Oyo Company Produces 19 New Positive Cases

A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday… Read full story

We Won’t Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings For Now Despite Pressures, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said despite pressures from various clerics on the state government to relax ban on religious gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic, the government has no plan for now to relax the ban. According to the governor, based on the expert advice which indicated that transmission… Read full story

Infectious Disease Bill: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Denies $10m Bribery Allegation In Nigeria

Country Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, on Monday, denied allegations over the $10 million bribe purportedly given to the leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Dr Basinga stated this at the opening of the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc… Read full story

Why We Didn’t Disclose Name Of Company In Ibadan Where 38 Staff Contracted COVID-19—Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons the name of the company where 38 staff member contracted coronavirus has not been disclosed. On Saturday, the governor announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed… Read full story

How People Can Boost Immune System Against COVID-19—Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, listed some plants that residents of the state could consume to help boost their immune system against contracting the virus. Speaking at the Government House, Ibadan, Makinde said that people could boost their immune system against the virus by consuming… Read full story

COVID-19: Ekiti Residents, Authorities Worry Over Insecurity Amid Lockdown

No doubt, the battle against the coronavirus pandemic has remained the crux of major discourses across the globe and Ekiti State in particular in the last three months. Among the measures put in place in the state to curb the spread of the virus is the restriction of movement declared by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi… Read full story

Reps To Partner Governors’ Forum To Produce Widely Acceptable Infectious Diseases Bill ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday reiterated the readiness of the House to partner Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in the bid to produce a satisfactory Control of Infectious Diseases Bill for the citizens…. Read full story

EDITORIAL: Almajiri And Violation Of Lockdown Order

AS a rule, pandemics put social and political relations of the affected society under a magnifying glass, and Covid-19 has been no different. In Nigeria, it has revivified knotty social questions around unemployment, education, and youth alienation,the Almajiri conundrum being a perfect encapsulation… Read full story

Fake News Is Damaging Credibility Of COVID-19 Response, PTF Laments

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) has lamented the negative impact of fake news on its work, saying that fake news is damaging the credibility of the nation’s COVID-19 response. The National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, while speaking during the daily briefing on Monday said the impact of fake… Read full story

Oshiomhole Outsmarts APC Governors As Bulama Emerges National Secretary

National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has finally consolidated his grip on the party national secretariat. Waziri Bulama from Borno State was on Monday sworn in as acting… Read full story

Danjuma Visits Aso Villa, Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with former Defence Minister, General T. Y. Danjuma, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the visiting elder statesman, whose last visit to the State… Read full story

First COVID-19 Vaccine Tested In US, Shows Promise In Data From Eight People

Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday, Reuters report… Read full story

Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Coronavirus Symptoms

President Donald Trump of the United States revealed to reporters on Monday he’s taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in an effort to prevent getting coronavirus, saying he’s been taking a pill every day for about a week and a half, according to a Fox News report… Read full story