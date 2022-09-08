Akwa-Ibom oil and gas producing communities back FG on pipeline contract to Tompolo

Host communities of oil pipelines in Akwa Ibom State have thrown their weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to award the pipeline surveillance contract to former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo a k a Tompolo.

It would be recalled that Akwa Ibom Ex-Militants Forum had threatened to shut down crude oil production in the state if the N48 B pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo was not revoked with immediate effect.

The threat was contained in a petition addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, copied to security agencies and made available to the media.

In a swift reaction, the state coordinator of Gas Pipeline Host Communities Forum, Comrade Kufre Emmanson, said Tompolo was fit to handle the job for the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, Emmanson assured that the youths of Gas Pipeline communities in the state were ready to support Tompolo to succeed in the job to guard the pipelines against being vandalised.

He urged Tompolo to liaise with traditional rulers of oil and gas communities to assist him to make a proper selection of representatives from each of the oil and gas producing areas in the state.

“The Nine Local government areas in Akwa Ibom State, consisting of Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Uyo, Uruan, Itu Abak, Oruk Anam, Ibesikpo Asutan, Etinan and Nsit Ibom, congratulate Ekpemupolo for securing the huge contract in Niger Delta region.

“The above nine Local government areas, host the East Horizon Gas Company Limited, where natural Gas pipelines constructed in Ukanafun and pass through the Local governments and terminate in Akansoko Akpabuyo Local government area of Cross River State.

“This Forum commends the Federal government particularly, minister of state for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva for finding High Chief Tompolo fit to handle the protection of oil and Gas pipelines in our region.

“And we advise that the oil and gas host communities be involved in securing the pipeline in the region. We, therefore, call on the surveillance contractor, Government Ekpemupolo to carry the host communities along and consult with the Paramount Rulers in Akwa Ibom State.

“This would ensure proper selection of Representatives from each of the host communities and local governments. And we appeal to all our youths to support Tompolo to protect our oil and gas assets from being vandalized”

Also speaking, Evangelist Ekong Udom, noted that for Tompolo to succeed in the recently reviewed pipeline surveillance contract, he should consider engaging genuine groups in each of the oil and gas producing States of the Niger Delta, and not outsiders.

“Precisely I am saying that we want him to know that it is only the host communities that can effectively secure the pipelines in the state, it cannot be people from outside Akwa Ibom. So let him do wide consultation”, Udom advised.

