PDP NEC passes vote of confidence on Ayu

Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting in Abuja on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The motion to throw their weight behind the embattled Party boss was moved and adopted against the push by the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State’s group to oust him to pave way for a southern member of the party to assume the post.

The motion of vote of confidence was moved by the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu and seconded by Ishola Filani.

More details to come later.

