Akpabio reaffirms Senate’s commitment to openness, accountability

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has once again assured Nigerians that the 10th Senate under his leadership will remain open, accountable, and responsive.

Akpabio gave the assurance on Tuesday in his address to welcome his colleagues back to plenary after about ten weeks of annual recess.

In the welcome address titled “Steady Hands for a Great Nation,” Akpabio said: “To the citizens of Nigeria, we say this: we hear you. We know your expectations. You ask not for excuses but for results; not for noise but for substance.

“This Senate will remain open, accountable, and responsive. We will not shrink from scrutiny — indeed, we welcome it, for accountability is the lifeblood of democracy.

“But it must be clearly understood: the foundation of every democracy is its legislature. Those who seek to weaken the legislature, in truth, seek to wreck the substructure of democracy itself.”

The Senate President commiserated with compatriots across the flood-ravaged states and extended a hand of fellowship and prayers of comfort to every home affected by other disasters, insecurity, hunger, and hardship.

Akpabio urged his fellow lawmakers to resume work with fresh vigour and legislate for future generations.

He said: “Our people do not look to us for lamentations; they look to us for action. The banners of terrorism and banditry still threaten the countryside.

“The cost of living weighs upon the family table like an iron chain. The flickering of our national grid leaves cities in darkness and commerce in paralysis.

“These trials summon us to service of uncommon urgency — and to partnership with the Executive Arm, that together we rewrite the story of our nation.

“We must legislate with boldness. We must press forward with reforms to steady our economy, draw investment, broaden the tax base, and nurture growth.

“We must strike hard at the enemies of ignorance and disease by strengthening education and healthcare. We must give the youths of Nigeria not only hope but opportunity.

“We must revisit the Constitution — to make our federalism stronger, our governance more efficient, and our democracy more inclusive.

“Above all, we must wield our power of oversight with vigilance, so that the people’s money is spent for the people’s good.

“Our relations with the Executive shall remain frank and firm — neither obsequious nor obstructive. Where policies raise our people, we shall lend our strength; where they imperil them, we shall speak on their behalf.

“We must continue to uphold the independence of this Senate, the dignity of this chamber, and the majesty of the Constitution which governs us all.

“Distinguished colleagues, let history record that in our time, we did not shirk from truth, nor flinch from responsibility, but urged our people toward leaders worthy of their trust.

“Let us resume our work with fresh vigour and steadfast resolve. Let us legislate not only for the Nigeria of today but for the generations whose faces we shall never see.

“Let this Senate be remembered as an instrument of national transformation, a citadel of democracy, and a beacon of hope.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE