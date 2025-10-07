Osun Amotekun Commander escapes assassination attempt

The Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, narrowly escaped being killed on Monday evening by unknown gunmen who waylaid him while he was returning home after closing from duty at the Corps Headquarters in Osogbo.

The incident, which reportedly occurred around 10:05 p.m., according to the Command’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu Abass, saw the assailants, who were heavily armed and masked, perpetrate the act along Ikirun Road, near Kobo area, beside Charity Hotel in the town, while he was driving home in his private vehicle.

“The attackers reportedly opened fire on his car, leaving it riddled with bullets. The Commander sustained gunshot wounds but managed to escape from the scene and was later rushed to a hospital for urgent medical attention.”

Abass confirmed that Omoyele is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility and remains in stable condition under close observation.

It was gathered that the matter has been reported to the Ota-Efun Police Division, and security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

In another development, the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the Akinlalu killings, as the people of Akinlalu town in Osun State cry out for justice after a tragic incident in which seven individuals were killed.

The Governor made the statement on Monday through the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, when the government delegation visited the town. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern among the community, with calls for swift action to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

In response to the crisis, the Osun State Government has sent a delegation comprising the Special Adviser on Security, the Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to investigate the incident and fish out the culprits. The government’s prompt response has been welcomed by the people of Akinlalu, who are eager to see justice served.

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, delivering the message of Governor Adeleke, condemned the incident and assured the people of Akinlalu that the Adeleke-led government is a listening government that does not support criminality. He promised that justice would prevail and that those responsible for the killings would face the full wrath of the law.

Alimi further emphasised that the government will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident. He urged the people of Akinlalu to remain calm and patient, assuring them that justice would be served in due course.

Hon. Alimi appreciated Oriyomi Hamzat and other bloggers for their concern over the situation, stating that their voices had brought attention to the plight of the people of Akinlalu.

Ibrahim Gothan, the Commissioner of Police, also assured the people of Akinlalu that justice would be served, revealing that the police force swung into action immediately after the incident occurred.

He disclosed that three suspects had already been apprehended and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Osogbo, promising that the remaining culprits would soon be brought to book.

Barr. Jimi Bada, the Attorney General of the state, also weighed in on the incident, expressing sympathy with the affected families and praying for God’s comfort during this difficult time. He promised that justice would prevail, warning that those found guilty would face severe consequences, including imprisonment or even death.

The monarch of Akinlalu, Oba Oloyede Aborisade, representing the people of the town, pleaded with the government to ensure that justice is served, describing the incident as extremely painful and hazardous to the community.

The king also appealed to the Osun State Government to come to the aid of the victims’ families by providing them with adequate compensation.

Adeboye Musbau, the Youth Leader of Akinlalu, speaking on behalf of the angry youths, called for immediate action from the Osun State Government to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We cannot afford to suffer in vain,” he said, adding, “We appeal to the government to do the needful and compensate the affected families generously.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Barrister Samuel Ojo, thereafter appealed to the youth to remain calm and assured them of justice.

