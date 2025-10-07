IGP Egbetokun warns new Police constables against corruption

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has warned the newly-trained Police constables against corruption and other vices.

The police boss made the charge on Tuesday during the Passing Out Parade of the constables at the Ikeja Police College.

Egbetokun, who was represented by the AIG in charge of Zone 3 Police Command, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, also charged the graduating constables to uphold the integrity of the force

Egbetokun described the graduation of the new constables as a “historic step” in strengthening national security.

He stressed that the six months of intensive training for the constables emphasised modern policing standards designed to tackle 21st-century realities.

Egbetokun said, “The curriculum emphasised community partnership, intelligence-led policing, respect for human rights, and the judicial use of authority.

“I am confident that the knowledge and discipline imparted to them will reflect in their professional conduct.”

In line with the policy of community-oriented policing, the IGP announced a strategic deployment plan where the majority of the new constables have been deployed to their states of origin.

According to him, the measure is aimed at fostering local trust, improving intelligence gathering, and deepening police-community collaboration.

Egbetokun, however, warned the new police constables to ” shun corruption, extortion, and abuse of power. “

He said, “The uniform you wear is a symbol of trust, and it must never be used to intimidate or oppress the people you are sworn to protect.”

The IGP highlighted the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to addressing manpower gaps in the NPF.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu for his approval of the recruitment of an additional 30,000 constables yearly, with machinery set to begin for its implementation shortly after the current ceremony.

“Under my leadership, the Nigeria Police Force remains fully aligned with this vision and is committed to building a modern, reform, and professional institution that Nigeria can trust and take pride in,” the IGP stated.

