Akeredolu frowns on FG’s declaration of ISWAP responsibility for Owo terror attack

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday, frowned over the Federal Government pronouncement that the Islamic State, West African Province (ISWAP) is responsible for the Sunday attack of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in the state that led to killing of 40 people.

The Governor who stated this on Friday during a zoom interaction with a Swiss-based Christian human rights Organisation, Christian Solidarity International (CSI) said the Federal Government pronouncement of ISWAP group responsible for the for the terror attack was too hasty.

Akeredolu who said he took the conclusion with a pinch of salt, added that ISWAP is known to take responsibility for its attacks and always owned up to any attack perpetrated by its members.

He said: “The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP don’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.”

Akeredolu who said the attack was a crime against humanity, stressed that the Southwest region has been a peace haven before the horrific attack, saying despite the attack on the psyche of the people, the people of the state are indomitable and ready to fight insecurity.

The governor disclosed that government is determined to help the victims of the attack, particularly those who lost their loved ones and those on admission in the hospital.





“We are helping the victims of the attack. Including those who lost their loved ones and those who are in the hospitals. We have also have people who have offered the state government some assistance. Some people have donated to the Catholic,” he said.

The Governor also reiterated the call for state police, noting that the time for state police is now, emphasising that the present security architecture in the country can not provide adequate security for lives and property.

Akeredolu said, “A single police command can not guarantee safety in this country. We must have state police now. Amotekun suffers a lot of limitation in getting all the equipment needed to fight these criminals.”

The Governor commended the international community for their prompt reactions on the killings in Owo, saying it was unprecedented.

