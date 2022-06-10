NSIP: FG engages 3,000 Independent Monitors

Federal Government has flagged off the On-Boarding of 3,000 Stream 2 Independent Monitors for the implementation of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

Speaking during the flag-off of the exercise in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq explained that Monitors were one of the most important components of the National Social Investment Programmes.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo said that the Ministry lays special emphasis on ensuring that its programmes are closely monitored.

She said: “Today’s programme marks the beginning of the national training and onboarding of additional 3,000 men and women who will serve as Stream 2 monitors.

“They will be given the prerequisite training and receive engagement letters and tablets as working tools for monitoring the programme.

“The NSIP Independent Monitors are responsible for monitoring the NSIP Programmes in their communities, schools, households and market clusters with the focus on ensuring that the primary objectives of the NSIPs are achieved.





“We have monitors in every Local Government where the NSIP is being implemented. Through the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) application, our Stream 1 monitors have uploaded over 220,000 reports to date on the application, giving us good visibility of the programmes in the communities.

“The incoming Stream 2 Independent Monitors are expected to continue using the same platform to report their activities from the field.”

While warning the beneficiaries to desist from any form of unethical practice, she charged them to work closely with the State NSIP Teams.

“Monitoring at the State requires that the Independent Monitors work hand in hand with the state NSIP teams. They are also required to work closely with the beneficiaries.

“No intimidation of beneficiaries by an Independent Monitor will be accepted by the Ministry. Any Independent Monitor found intimidating or harassing a beneficiary will be taken off the programme,” Umar Farouq warned.

Speaking earlier, Dr Umar Bindir of the Office of the Minister stated that the Social Investment Programmes have lifted many people out of poverty while tackling youth challenges through N-Power and its affiliated programs like N-Build and N-Skills.

While explaining the processes and objectives for Social Investment Programmes Monitoring, the Special Adviser to the President and Team Lead, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Fatiya Askederin Musah said that the training will define roles and responsibilities for NSIP Monitors as well as teach the reporting skills and timelines using the monitoring device.

“We monitor to have visibility in all the states, to collect data and determine areas of improvement and also document lessons learnt. Without monitoring and evaluation, we will not be able to measure the benefits or demerits of the NSIPs, hence the need to ensure accurate evaluation of all government’s poverty alleviation programmes.”

