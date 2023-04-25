Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has extended his three weeks annual leave by two days due to the two days public observed in the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri which marked the end of Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde, who said the governor would no longer resume on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, as earlier scheduled and announced.

Olatunde said Akeredolu will now resume the first instalment of his 2023 annual leave on Monday, May 1, 2023, while the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa will continue to perform the duties of the office of the Governor in an acting capacity.

The statement read: “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON who is currently on his annual leave will no longer resume on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, as earlier scheduled and announced.

“This is due to the 2-day public holidays observed in the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri which marked the end of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Mr Governor will now resume the first instalment of his 2023 annual leave on Monday, May 1, 2023.

“In clear terms, the 2-day public holidays are added to his annual leave calendar, thus extending the leave by two days”

The statement further stated that “In the meantime, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa will continue to perform the duties of the office of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu is upbeat about his resumption and can not wait to continue to discharge his duties to the people of the state in line with the REDEEMED agenda of his administration.

“The Governor is rejuvenated and imbued with an inexorable desire to sustain the tempo of development in the state”

