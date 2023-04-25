The Edo State All Progressive Congress (APC) Vice Chairman, Chief Francis Inegbeniki, and seven other party members in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State have been expelled from the APC.

The decision was conveyed in a letter dated April 21, 2023, titled “Letter of expulsion of eight APC members in Esan Central Local Government over anti-party activities,” signed by Rawlings Ekeoba, the party Local Government Chairman, and 24 others, and addressed to the state APC chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd).

According to the letter, the expelled members were accused of holding meetings in a hotel in Eidenu Irrua before March 18, 2023, House of Assembly and House of Representatives elections, where they allegedly resolved to work against the All Progressive Congress in the election.

“While some of them worked for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, others worked for the Labour Party, LP, just to ensure that the APC Candidates fail in the election,” the letter alleged.

The letter further stated that a meeting of the Esan Central Local Government of APC executive members and some stakeholders in the local government was held on March 20, 2023, to ascertain the reason that led to the party’s failure in the area in the elections.

The suspended persons were accused of engaging in various anti-party activities, which were investigated by a five-man panel set up to look into the matter. Only one person, Mr Theophilus Okoh, of Ward 1, made a representation to the Committee to deny his involvement in any form of anti-party activities.

The expelled members had reportedly gone to court after the House of Assembly primary election to depose an affidavit claiming that the primary election conducted by the party and monitored by INEC was illegal and should be declared null and void.

In response to a phone interview from a correspondent, Barr. Eni Adaghebalu, a State Ex-Officio of the party, said that the expulsion decision was taken in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution, adding that the party gave the expelled members the opportunity to defend themselves before a panel that was set up.

The letter concluded by stating that Chief Francis Inegbeniki be relieved of his appointment as Vice Chairman, of Edo Central Senatorial district and that a new person should be appointed without delay.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?





There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…