Prime Studio moves to rescue slum children through initiative

The conveners of ‘Slum 2 Prime’ initiative have said that the programme is focused on keeping children off the streets in this pandemic period, reducing crime rate, eradicating negative environmental influence, improving literacy, and rekindling hope for their dreams, goals, and aspirations.

Speaking at a press conference and official unveiling of the programme’s first edition on Tuesday, the conveners of the initiative disclosed that the programme was created out of genuine and urgent need for positive transformation of Nigeria.

The Creative Director of Prime Studio, Mr. Oluwaseun Adelowotan, in his speech said “the programme aims at transforming the society by empowering under-served children in slums and remote communities with entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support to enable them to realize their full potential and become social reformers.”

He added that the programme is designed to engage children productively and empower them through skill acquisition in the areas of photography, cinematography, set design, and studio Make-up, etc. in order to build for them a springboard of entrepreneurial foundation.

The Operations Manager of Prime Studio, Mr. Opeyemi Ogunmokun, who also spoke on the execution of the programme also disclosed that the first edition initiative which is structured to annually will begin in Lagos. He added that twenty beneficiaries between the ages of 10 and 17 years will be selected across the five administrative divisions of Lagos State i.e. Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, with special consideration to the children of Makoko area of Lagos State.

He said, “If we want to truly see that change and transformation we desire, we have to start from the foundation which is the children. Look at it now, students are not in school nationwide for more than four months now, but do we now leave them to roam in the streets? The answer is no; which is why we on our part want to productively engage them to the best of our capability and we believe every Nigerian can do the same”

Furthermore, the Studio Manager of the Multimedia giant, Mr Taiwo Irewunmi, also hinted newsmen that as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the initiative in conjunction with its partners, will also empower the best five students of the debut programme with basic multimedia equipment while others will be enrolled for internship with Prime Studio.

He said, “As much as we would love to touch every life in the nooks and cranny of these slums and remote areas, we must admit we do not have the financial, human, and capital resource might to do so.

“This is why we have streamlined this project to cater for 20 beneficiaries across Lagos State for a start.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria… Read Full Story

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election… Read Full Story

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, warned officers of the force, to embrace professionalism as the law demands as well as shun illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion in the country or face unforgivable sanction… Read Full Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has again condemned in strong terms the latest assault of an Aviation Security (AVSEC) staff, by the head of the Directorate of State Security ( DSS), Mr Safiyanu Abba, for carrying out his assigned duty at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja… Read Full Story