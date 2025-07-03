Akarigbo flags off Remo Obas retreat in Ogun

The Akarigbo of Remoland, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Babatunde Adewaoe-Ajayi, on Wednesday, flagged off the 3rd edition of Remo traditional leaders in the ancient town.

Tagged ‘Strengthening the Crown, Building the Nation,’ the four-day event is designed to bring together esteemed monarchs, government dignitaries, and traditional council stakeholders, with the aim of repositioning Remo’s traditional institution to enable it to catalyse unity, development, and good governance.

In his opening address, the Akarigbo, who is the convener of the retreat, set a reflective and intellectual tone for the gathering.

He addressed critical issues relating to health, wealth, and burial rights for traditional rulers, providing thought-provoking insights that resonated across the hall.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Ogun State, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, while speaking, paid glowing tributes to the Akarigbo for his exemplary leadership and commended Remoland’s traditional rulers for their steadfast support for the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, particularly in driving community development initiatives.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the traditional institutions in the state to ensure sustained grassroots development and the delivery of democratic dividends to Remo communities.

The longest-serving monarch in Remoland and Onirolu of Irolu Kingdom, Oba S.A. Adeyiga, expressed deep appreciation to the Akarigbo for his visionary leadership in instituting the Obas’ Retreat.

He described the initiative as instrumental to educating, enlightening, and repositioning traditional rulers to meet the evolving demands of leadership and community service.

Echoing these sentiments, the Elepe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Adewale Osiberu (SAN), and the Ologijo of Ogijo Kingdom, among other monarchs who spoke at the opening ceremony, applauded the Akarigbo’s consistency and foresight in sustaining the retreat.

They described it as a vital platform for fostering unity, strengthening leadership effectiveness, and building a future where Remoland’s traditional institution remains a strong pillar of peace, progress, and culture.

The opening ceremony of the four-day retreat was graced by the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogun State, Hon. Oladunjoye Ganiyu Hamzat, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Rotimolu Akinlesi; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Oluwakemi Rasaq Dada.

Among the revered traditional rulers present at the retreat were the Elepe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Adewale Osiberu, SAN; the Ewusi of Makun Kingdom, Oba Timothy Akinsanya; the Alaye Ode of Ode-Remo, Oba Adetunji Osho; the Elemuren of Emuren Kingdom, Oba Adesegun Bolaji Alowonle; the Ologijo of Ogijo Kingdom; the Ologere of Ogere; the Odofin of Soyindo; the Radanuwa of Idado; the Onirolu of Irolu Kingdom; and the Ebi of Idena, among others.

