Eating a balanced diet including protein from a greater variety of sources may help adults lower the risk of developing high blood pressure. These diets, rich in cocoa, tea, and fruit, have been shown to improve blood pressure and blood vessel function, possibly rivalling medication in some cases.

A major review from the University of Surrey reveals that flavan-3-ols, natural compounds in tea, dark chocolate, apples, and grapes, could do more than satisfy cravings. It can improve blood pressure and provide an accessible path to better heart health.

The effects were especially notable in those with high blood pressure and, in some cases, mirrored the impact of medications.

According to the World Health Organization, hypertension is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease and mortality. When left untreated, high blood pressure damages the circulatory system and is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke, and other health conditions.

The new study from the University of Surrey, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that certain natural compounds, called flavan-3-ols, could help lower blood pressure and improve the health of your blood vessels.

After analysing data from 145 randomised controlled trials, researchers discovered that regular consumption of flavan-3-ols can lead to noticeable reductions in blood pressure, especially in people with elevated or high readings. In some cases, the effect was similar to what is seen with certain blood pressure medications.

The researchers claim that those looking for accessible ways to manage their blood pressure and support their heart health through enjoyable dietary changes can therefore incorporate small amounts of commonly consumed foods like tea, apples, dark chocolate, or cocoa powder into a daily balanced diet, which could provide beneficial amounts of flavan-3-ols.

“While not a replacement for prescribed medications or medical advice, including more flavan-3-ol-rich foods in a daily routine could be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, especially for those with higher blood pressure. These are findings that, although promising, require ongoing investigation, they added.

Some of the richest sources of flavan-3-ols include dark chocolate, green and black tea, apples, cocoa powder, and red or purple grapes. Green tea offers around 100–200 mg per cup, while dark chocolate (depending on cocoa content) can range from 100 to 600 mg per 10 gm. Cocoa powder tends to be the most concentrated.

Flavan-3-ols also improved the function of the endothelium, the delicate inner lining of blood vessels. This is a key factor in overall cardiovascular health. Importantly, this improvement happened even when blood pressure itself didn’t change, suggesting a broader impact on the circulatory system.

Dark chocolate is a rich source of flavan-3-ols, especially when it contains 70 per cent or more cocoa. It can provide up to 600 mg of these heart-healthy compounds per 10 grams, while natural cocoa powder contains even more.

Milk chocolate has much lower levels (usually under 50 mg per 10 gm), and white chocolate contains none at all, since it lacks cocoa solids.

However, studies reveal that eating a balanced diet including protein from a greater variety of sources and replacing regular salt with a salt substitute in the diet is also proven to lower the risk of developing high blood pressure.

In China, research revealed that replacing regular salt with a salt substitute can lower the risk of hypertension by 40 per cent in older adults, decreasing the risk of hypertension without increasing low blood pressure episodes.

The study, in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, said individuals who used a salt substitute had a 40 per cent lower incidence and likelihood of experiencing hypertension compared to those who used regular salt.

The DECIDE-Salt study included 611 participants, 55 years or older, from 48 care facilities. They were split into two groups, with 313 participants replacing usual salt with the salt substitute and the other 298 participants continuing the use of usual salt.

All participants had blood pressure less than 140/90 mmHg and were not using antihypertensive medications at baseline. The salt substitute was given to the kitchen staff, and the facilities were not allowed to provide externally sourced food more than once per week.

At two years, the incidence of hypertension was 11.7 per 100 people-years in participants with salt substitute and 24.3 per 100 people-years in participants with regular salt.

They declared, “Considering its blood pressure-lowering effect, proven in previous studies, the salt substitute shows benefits to all people, either hypertensive or normotensive, thus a desirable population strategy for prevention and control of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.”

In a study of nearly 12,200 adults in China, eating protein from a greater variety of sources was associated with a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.

According to new research published today in Hypertension, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, consuming a balanced diet with a moderate amount of protein from diverse food sources may help prevent new-onset hypertension.

In its 2021 dietary guidance to improve cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association recommended that individuals eat healthy sources of protein, mostly from plants, which may include seafood and low-fat or fat-free dairy products, and, if desired, lean cuts and unprocessed forms of meat or poultry.

