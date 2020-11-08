Akande-Sadipe empowers 5000 constituents

Over 5,000 people from Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State, have benefitted from the numerous multimillion-naira empowerment programmes sponsored by Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency Representative at the Green chamber on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmaker at the weekend distributed empowerment items which include tricycles, motorbikes, refrigerators and vocational start-up kits to alleviate poverty among people in her constituency.

Speaking after the empowerment programme, Akande-Sadipe explained that the items given were based on the identified need gaps within her constituency in a bid to create wealth, adding that empowering her constituents and people generally gives her joy, especially as she has enjoyed unflinching support from them throughout her political sojourn.

The empowerment programme was the finale of her one-week fraternisation with members of her constituency during which she visited youths, police stations and elders in the constituency where basic development issues were discussed.

According to her, the empowerment programme is a fall out of her long-time search to alleviate poverty in her constituency, adding that the end result of coronavirus requires the constant attention of lawmakers in their constituencies.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, reiterated that as a representative of the people, she will not rest on her oars, in providing solutions to the needs of her constituency through her constituency office.

“The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme today were carefully selected from all the wards. We would ensure we reach out to as many as we can,” she said.

The lawmaker also commissioned some constituency projects during the empowerment event. Some of the projects commissioned include Bore-hole Project in Olubi Village, a block of two classrooms at St. Thomas Primary School, Longe village and Ifelodun Primary School, Muslim.

Hon Akande-Sadipe called on all beneficiaries to follow the spirit of becoming fishermen and promised to continue with her commitment to the people of Oluyole and provide more social amenities such as rural water and electrification projects, police posts and others.

Some of the beneficiaries who reacted thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised their unalloyed support.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE