Ajomale-Mcword makes list of UN Most Influential People of African Descent

The Founder of African Sports Tourism Week, and Managing Partner at Run Africa Advisory, Prince Deji Ajomale-McWord, has been recognised as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent, in the Media and Culture category.

This was on the heels of the 77th United Nations General Assembly held recently, where black achievers from around the world gathered in New York for MIPAD Recognition Week.

Organised in partnership with CNN, the 2022 edition featured Global 100 Under 40 and Global 100 Law & Justice.

In his remarks, Ajomale-McWord said, “I am humbled and grateful that the lone moments of sacrifice and hard work didn’t go unnoticed, after all. I have been doing some epic stuff of global status, but MIPAD’s recognition is the official stamp of my global relevance and standing.

“It feels surreal and humbling at the same time; been recognised on the same platform and in the same year alongside The Mayor of New York and Dr Vimal Shah who got recognised on Sunday night and was celebrated at New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

“Seeing a congratulatory message (meant for Dr Vimal) and MIPAD’s logo on the screens of NYSE deepened the pride in being recognised on such platform.”

Though, he couldn’t make it to New York due to visa issues, Ajomale-McWord said he feels pumped up to do more and exhibit more of black excellence.

This recognition is coming a few months after he was presented a Special Recognition Award for Sports Tourism alongside Access Bank and organisers of Lagos City Marathon, at the Nigeria Tourism Awards. In the month of September, he was named among the Top 100 Most Powerful People in African Hospitality, by International Hospitality Institute.