Ohanaeze advises FG against appealing Kanu’s victory

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has appealed to the Federal Government to resist the temptation of appealing the Court of Appeal’s verdict on the illegality associated with the abduction of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya, and his illegitimate extradition to Nigeria.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday, in reaction to the appellate court’s decision to quash the charges of treason and terrorism preferred against Kanu by the Federal Government.

The Igbo socio-cultural group then urged the Federal Government to reconcile with the Biafra agitator through dialogue.

“FG should be mature enough to know that the Kanu’s victory is no victor no vanquished status quo, the best way for FG to reconcile with Biafra agitators should be through dialogue, they will kick off the process of reconciliation by not appealing to the Kanu’s victory over FG, this should be the guarantee’s offer for IPOB to dialogue with FG.

“This is the rarest chance in history to end insecurity challenges in the Southeast.”

“Ohanaeze advises the FG to extend the hands of fellowship to southern agitators in line with President Buhari’s commitment to end insecurity and handover a more United Nigeria in 2023 ” Dialogue should be the next phase and options for the Federal Government to achieve peace in Southeast, Igbo leaders are ready to accompany Kanu to Buhari for genuine dialogue, it’s up to Federal Government to do the needful,” the statement reads.

