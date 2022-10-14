Day of Girl child: Alumni celebrates with students, give back to school

In its commitment to impact girl child education, the ST Louis Ibadan Old Girls Association,SLOGA has organised a three in one event in celebration of the International girl child day.

The event which was kickstarted with two SLOGA Ireland Chapter sponsored events in the school on Friday with the Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala” Dress-up Challenge and Maiden Fine-Art Competition group the same day for the students of the school.

The event also witnessed presentation of awards cash prizes and scholarships to winners and participants on Tuesday at the School hall.

Speaking the chairperson, SLOGA, Ire land chapter , Dr Adefolake Fanifosi explained that the primary aim of the group is to meaningfully support girl child education and give back to its Alma Mater.

She said “Our core commitment as SLOGA Ireland Chapter is to meaningfully support girl child education , give back to our Alma Mater and as well be role models for the students as we nurture their educational development and the overall well-being of the girl child in our Alma Mater.

“Today’s event is a three in one. It is the 6th SLOGA Ireland Chapter School Award, an annual event in the School since 2017 when we donate to the school and reward diligence, excellence, talents and worthy achievements. We collaborated with the Yinka Durodola Foundation, a Foundation co-founded by the Head Girl, Class of 1989, Ms. Yetunde Durodola. The YDF gave N170, 000 Tertiary Education Scholarship to each of the two deserving recipients, Blessing Michael and Gift Ezeugo.

“Our highlight of the day is the launch of the Sr. Dympna Drury Scholar’s Award to honour the memory of the Founding Principal of St. Louis Grammar School, Mokola, Ibadan. The award was presented by Sr. Rita Akin-Otiko, an indefatigable Sister of Saint Louis, who is the Coordinator of the St. Louis Convent Boarding House, Mokola. The Sr. Dympna Drury award comes with a prize money of N50,000 to support the tertiary educational journey of the two students awarded by the Yinka Durodola Foundation.

Apart from the International Day of the Girl Child celebrated on 11th of October annually ,the group also celebrated the World mental day is celebrated on 10th of October with the theme“ Make mental health and well being for all a global priority “ in collaboration with Non governmental organisations NGO, Heartsmiles Emotional Care,

and Girls and Women Technological Empowerment Organisation, GWTEO.

Also speaking at the event, Principal, St Louis Grammar School,Senior , Mokola , Dr O.A Shadare noted that the day is meant to celebrate the girl child , she said the theme for this year , our time is now , our right our future , our girls is unstoppable is aimed at encouraging the girls to pursue their dream.9

She urged parents never to look down on their girl child , but look forward to raising girl child such as Ngozi Okonjo Iweala which according to her made the Okonjo Iweala dress challenge part of the competition to encourage the students in achieving success just like her.

While she also urged the students of the school to prove to the world the strength of the girl child .