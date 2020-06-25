Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the family and the entire leadership and membership of the party, particularly the Oyo State chapter, on the passing of the former Governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, describing his exit as a great loss.

The party said this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon Seye Oladejo, saying that the former Oyo State governor no doubt died at a time his experience as an astute administrator and leader was needed most in the party in particular and the nation as a whole.

According to Lagos APC, Senator Ajimobi, who died on Thursday after battling with COVID-19 related sickness, left an indelible mark in the private sector as a Chief Executive and served his people meritoriously as a senator and two-term governor.

“Senator Ajimobi was well known for his eloquence, passion about the welfare of his people and a principled position to democratic ideals.

The party, therefore, prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings, repose his souls and give his family and numerous admirers the fortitude to bear this great loss.

