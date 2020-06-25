The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of former Governor of Oyo State, Sen Abiola Ajimobi, as a national tragedy.
The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan said the death of the immediate former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a huge loss not just to the APC but the entire nation.
“Sen Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broadminded Nigerian, who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.
“Indeed, our party is still in shock and deeply saddened over the news of the death of Ajimobi, especially at this time, when our nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.”
The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the passage of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, as the end of an era.
Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the late politician died when his services were most needed, at a time his sagacity would have made a critical difference in statecraft and political engineering.
He said the passage of Ajimobi was not only a loss to his immediate family and Oyo State that he governed for two unprecedented terms, but “marked the end of an era for Nigeria because of the circumstances of the present time.
“Sen Ajimobi was a phenomenal public servant and business entrepreneur. He broke the second term jinx in the governance of his state and had served at the Senate as a Principal Officer and Deputy Minority Whip creditably before attaining that height. He impacted on both the lawmaking and Executive arms in a matter that history cannot forget.”
Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the family and the entire leadership and membership of the party, particularly the Oyo State chapter, on the passing of the former Governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, describing his exit as a great loss.
The party said this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon Seye Oladejo, saying that the former Oyo State governor no doubt died at a time his experience as an astute administrator and leader was needed most in the party in particular and the nation as a whole.
“Senator Ajimobi was well known for his eloquence, passion about the welfare of his people and a principled position to democratic ideals.
The party, therefore, prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings, repose his souls and give his family and numerous admirers the fortitude to bear this great loss.
