Bowen VC explains why institution reduced staff by 100

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bowen University has explained why the institution reduced its staff strength by not less than 100.

Recently, Bowen University embarked on an administrative restructuring exercise which led to right-sizing its staff strength that affected not less than 100 workers, drawn from both academic and non- academic staff of the institution.

In a statement issued from the office of Information, Protocol and Public Relations, headed by Toba Adaramola and made available to Tribune Online, the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Joshua Ogunwole declared that when his administration came on board in August 2018, the institution was already at an inflexion point. This he said called for urgent actions from the key stakeholders of the Ivory Tower.

According to him, the university management at that time identified the need to embark on repositioning and rebranding exercise, which he said led to series of training and retraining in the university.

In the statement, the vice-chancellor said: “At this point¸ it was discovered that the public institution model run hitherto by the university might not be sustainable, hence the need to leverage technology for more efficient service delivery.

“During the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic challenge in the country till date, the university was able to migrate from the traditional teaching method to online teaching and examination with ease. The university is not in a way distressed, as the salary of staff members are being paid as at when due till date, even during the lockdown, which some other institutions and organisations could not afford to do so.

“Therefore, the decision to right-size was taken after due consultation. So, the decision was taken in the interest of the university and for its sustainability and was never to victimise any staff in the institution. However, affected staff will be taken care of in accordance with their terms of the statutory engagement by the university.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No NEC Meeting Will Hold On Thursday ― Ajimobi-Led APC Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that a meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold at the Presidential Villa on Thursday… Read Full Story

Edo Poll: INEC Worried Over Conflicting Court Orders, Litigations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the spate of litigations, conflicting court orders ahead of the Edo State governorship poll, warning that such was harmful to the smooth conduct of primaries and the September 19 poll at large… Read Full Story

Ghanaian President Apologises Over Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission Building

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra… Read Full Story

APC, PDP Scramble For Yoruba Land

THERE is a gradual buildup to replicatiing the 2003 scenario that existed in the South-West. It will be recalled that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from May 29, 1999, had mustered all resources towards routing the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the main opposition party from Yoruba land. Leading the PDP forces … Read Full Story

If Igbo Don’t Get Presidency In 2023… —Ezeife

I want to restate my position clearly. Nobody will just dash anybody the presidency. As it is, there is a rotation for north/south. So far, the north has dominated the presidency. But it has come to the south too. The west from the south has produced president. The South-South from the south has produced president… Read Full Story

Alleged Pension Fraud: EFCC Opposes Maina’s Plea For Bail As Ndume Stands As Surety

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, opposed the application by the former chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, for further variation of his bail terms granted him by the Federal High Court, Abuja… Read Full Story

Why It Is Difficult To Get Justice For Rape Victims

The business of getting justice and relief for rape victims is a collaborative one that requires the concerted of medical practitioners, psychologists, law enforcement officers, legal practitioners, social welfare department, media and non-governmental bodies who must be willing to work together on cases to ensure… Read Full Story

LAWMA Highway Sweepers Down Tools Over Unpaid Three Months Salary

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) highway sweepers have embarked on strike over the non-payment of their three months salaries… Read Full Story

Reviewing Oil And Gas Industry Content Development Act (Amendment) Bill

On December 18, 2019, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (Amendment Bill 2020) was read for the second time in the Senate. Leading the debate on the Bill on May 19, during its second reading, sponsor of the bill, Teslim Folarin, explained that it seeks to amend 38 sections of the extant Act while… Read Full Story

Police Rescue 300 Workers Locked Inside Kano Rice Factory

The Nigeria Police force has rescued 300 people they say were locked in a rice-processing factory and forced to work throughout a coronavirus lockdown BBC reports… Read Full Story

How To Be A Successful Young Woman

EVERY young woman wants to be a success in her personal and professional lives. But the path to success can be tricky and navigating it requires that you be proactive in several aspects of your life. But with some dedication and by following some key tips, you will pave the way to personal and professional success… Read Full Story