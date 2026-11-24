IMAGINE an aircraft approaching Lagos with hundreds of passengers on board. The pilot is waiting for instructions, while an air traffic controller is monitoring several aircraft, tracking their movements and ensuring that none strays dangerously close to another. Every second counts. Now imagine that the controller is struggling with unreliable communication equipment or inadequate surveillance facilities. The thought is frightening, but this is the kind of problem Nigeria’s air traffic controllers are asking the Federal Government to address. It is a warning that deserves urgent attention.

At the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA), its national president, Edino Amos, expressed frustration over the deteriorating state of the country’s communication and surveillance infrastructure. According to him, 2026 has been particularly difficult, with little improvement in the equipment controllers depend upon. Despite repeated engagements with relevant authorities, the association is now contemplating withdrawing its services unless the government presents a credible plan to overhaul the facilities. The concern is understandable. Air traffic controllers perform one of the most demanding jobs in aviation. They coordinate aircraft movement, maintain safe separation between flights and issue instructions that pilots must act upon promptly. Their decisions often have to be made within seconds, sometimes under intense pressure. Anyone familiar with aviation understands how much depends on reliable communication between the cockpit and the control tower. Even experienced professionals can be placed in difficult situations when the equipment they rely upon becomes unreliable.

What makes NATCA’s agitation particularly striking is that the controllers are not primarily demanding better salaries or allowances. They are drawing attention to weaknesses in facilities that protect passengers, crews and aircraft. These professionals work with the systems daily and understand their limitations. Their concerns should carry weight. It is disturbing that they have reached the point of threatening industrial action before obtaining the improvements they consider necessary. Nigeria has been here before. In December 2009, a radar failure at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, reportedly forced controllers to switch to procedural control, relying on aircraft position reports and radio communication. Flights were delayed, and the incident prompted an investigation by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency. In November 2021, air traffic controllers again protested poor working conditions and inadequate equipment, imposing temporary flight delays while demanding improvements to communication facilities, including VHF radios and satellite links. These are documented episodes, not imaginary dangers. Yet, years later, controllers are still complaining about the reliability of critical infrastructure. How many warnings does the government need?

The aviation authorities should also resist the temptation to interpret the absence of a major accident as evidence that everything is satisfactory. Modern aviation safety depends on constant maintenance, reliable equipment, effective supervision and the ability to detect problems before they become emergencies. Controllers may be exceptionally competent, but their competence cannot eliminate the risks created by inadequate technology. NATCA reportedly sought intervention from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Office of the National Security Adviser and other relevant institutions. These agencies understand the implications of communication and surveillance failures. Yet, according to the association, the problems remain. Amos acknowledged government approvals and procurement milestones, but said they had produced little improvement at operational consoles. That is the real issue. Nigerians need functioning equipment, not another round of announcements.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), must accept responsibility for the slow pace of improvements reported by the controllers. His prominence in political debates contrasts sharply with the unresolved complaints within his ministry’s jurisdiction. At the association’s meeting, the government reportedly assured controllers that procurement processes were progressing and equipment would arrive soon. But when? Which equipment has been ordered, which facilities will receive it, and when will installation and testing be completed? The minister should provide those details publicly. He cannot expect Nigerians to be satisfied with promises while the professionals managing their airspace continue to complain about failing facilities. Technology in aviation is advancing rapidly. Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind in communication networks, surveillance systems and essential backup facilities. There have been investments in radar infrastructure, including surface movement radar installations announced for Lagos and Abuja in 2023. The question now is how these investments relate to the deficiencies NATCA has identified. Are the problems concentrated in particular airports, communication frequencies or airspace corridors? Which systems require replacement, and which can be upgraded? A proper technical audit should answer these questions and guide expenditure.

The economic consequences of a shutdown are not difficult to imagine. In August 2026, aviation union action disrupted flights in Lagos and Abuja, affecting Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, Ibom Air and other operators. Industry estimates placed the potential daily airline revenue exposure at between N1.8 billion and N2 billion. United Nigeria Airlines alone estimated about N492 million in gross revenue at risk from 32 scheduled flights. That disruption did not involve a nationwide withdrawal of air traffic control services. A broader shutdown could affect the busy Lagos–Abuja corridor and services linking Lagos and Abuja with Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu and other destinations. The losses would extend to airport businesses, hotels, cargo operators and passengers whose journeys were interrupted. The precise cost of a NATCA shutdown cannot be established in advance, but the August experience offers a sobering indication.

The government should not allow the dispute to reach that stage. NATCA’s concerns require an urgent technical meeting involving the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other stakeholders. The outcome should be a published assessment of the affected facilities, a funded replacement and maintenance programme, and firm deadlines for implementation.

We commend the controllers for speaking out. Their warning deserves attention, and they should continue engaging the authorities while insisting on measurable progress. Aviation safety is too sensitive to be left to prolonged arguments between government officials and the professionals responsible for managing aircraft movements.