The Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state Revd. Richard Peters has berated Civil Society Organisations for the recent below-average rating of Eno’s achievements within his first year.

The leadership of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Akwa Ibom state recently criticized the performance of the governor over the last eleven months, giving him a below-average rating. However, addressing journalists in the state on Monday evening, Rev. Peters expressed scepticism about the integrity of the purported human rights group.

According to him, “What was churned out by the group is neither disinformation nor misinformation; it is purely a case of misinformation on the part of the CSO. How can they talk about issues they have a paucity of information on?

“We are not ignorant of the fact that being a mercenary CSO, they are willing tools in the hands of those who are yet to wake up from the nightmare of their total rejection at the polls by Akwa Ibom people in 2023. But we would have expected their propaganda to eschew banality,” the media aide fumed.

Rev Richard reasoned that anyone who formed the group to criticize the governor on employment is completely misinformed.

He enumerated Gov Umo Eno’s efforts at employment and empowerment of Akwa Ibom youths thus. “Beginning from what happened last week in Akwa Ibom State, it was quite unprecedented for 800 youths to be empowered in one fell swoop.

“With the 400 million Naira injected into the economy of the State through these entrepreneurs, Governor Eno showed clearly that he is committed to building a future for the youths of the state”. He asserted.

