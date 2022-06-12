Again, suspected herders kill 11 in Benue

Eleven people were reportedly killed early hours of Sunday by suspected herders at the Igama community in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Natives told our correspondent that the attackers levelled the whole community as there is no building standing.

The people killed, according to the natives are all youths while the suspected herders left the children and women to escape unhurt.

“The attackers are Fulani herdsmen they stormed the community in a commando manner between 4 am and 6 am this morning (Sunday).

“They killed some of the youths in the village and spared the elderly, children and women as they allowed them to run away,” the local said.

Confirming the attack, the chairman of the local government, Mrs Amina Audu, said that nine corpses had so far been recovered from the scene.





She explained that though, three corpses had been brought to Okpoga, the local government headquarters and added that six more corpses were on the way.

“I had the report that the Fulani herders stormed Igama community between 4:00 am and 6:00 am today.

“As I am talking to you now, am in the police station at Okpoga, three corpses have been brought from the community and people from the area just told me that they are on their way coming with another six corpses to be taken to mortuary.

“The attackers were said to have left women, children and the elderly to run away but attacked and killed youths in the community. So also, they burnt down all the houses in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack but said that the command was yet to get details.

She said: “The incident is confirmed but the command is yet to receive details from officers who went to the scene.”

