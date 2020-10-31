Again, power sector records another peak of 5,520MWs in 48hrs

Again, the power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW on 30th October, 2020 at 9.15pm, surpassing the previous 5.459MW recorded on 28th October, 2020 by 60.90MW.

The Transmission of Nigeria (TCN) attributed the new development to continued collaboration among players.

In a statement issued by the General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah on Saturday, it also said the new record was due to the gradual increase in its capacity.

The Company noted that with the current capacity of 8,100MW,it seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the nation’s grid.

“As players in the power sector value chain continue to work together to improve the nation’s power supply.

“TCN implores everyone to help protect power infrastructure nationwide and desist from bush burning or burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide,” the statement read.

