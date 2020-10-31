Tambuwal, Sultan eulogise late Sultan, other 2006 plane crash victims from Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has eulogised the victims of 2006 ill fated ADC plane crash from the state, saying they were patriotic and visionary leaders who had penchants for channelling their energies in the service of the state and the country at large.

Tambuwal stated this on Saturday at Sultan Muhammadu Maccido institute, Sokoto where a foundation, UK Jarma organised a special prayers for the repose of the souls of the victims of the crash.

“Those who lost their lives on 29, October, 2006 ADC plane crash died in the service of humanity,” he added.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, said the victims were coming back from education submit in Abuja with intention of bringing reforms to educational sector in the state.

The Governor who prayed that Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest said their lives were worthy of emulation.

The chairman of the event, Alhaji Umaru Kwabo said the victims had left a vacuum that was difficult to fill stressing that the legacies they left behind cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the district head of Kilgori , Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori said Sokoto has lost good brains praying Amighty Allah to receive their souls.

Sa’ad Abubakar who succeeded the late Sultan, also a victim of the crash, commended the organiser of the prayer.

In his remark, the secretary of the UK Jarma Foundation, Dr Bello Isa said the gesture is to pray for the reposed of the souls of the victims and to commemorate the unforgettable day.

The Sarkin Malammai Sokoto, Khalifa malam Yahaya Na Malam Boyi led other imams in the state to pray for the repose of the souls of the victims.

On his part, the secretary of the foundation, Mallam Bello Isa, said the foundation decided to organize the prayer in appreciating the contribution of the deceased to the state.

He revealed that the prayer was being organized for the repose of their souls for the past fourteen years.

It will be recalled that on 29, October, 2006, Sultan Muhammadu Maccido and his son, a serving senator, the then deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Garba Muhammad with nine others from Sokoto State were among 107 people that lost their lives in ADC plane crashed.

