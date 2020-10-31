COVID-19: Lagos govt directs workers on GL 1-12 to resume work on Monday

Lagos State government has directed that all public servants on Salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were directed to work from home since March, 2020, following the breakout of COVID-19 pandemic, should resume work at their various offices with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this directive through a circular titled: “Re: Further easing of COVID-19 lockdown, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/115, issued by the Office of the Head of Service, and dated 30th October, 2020.

The circular, signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Muri Okunola, and copied to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the state, among others, said the decision was taken sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health.

According to the circular, the new durective is part of measures to further ease COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

“Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were directed to work from home since March, 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020,” the circular said.

The circular, however, directed that Accounting officers in respective MDAs to maintain Attendance Duty Roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace, including physical distancing.

“All heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note the contents of this circular for compliance and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves,” the circular further directed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.Lagos govt directs workers Lagos govt directs workers The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.Lagos govt directs workers