Again, gunmen kill six in Ondo

Barely a week after a terrorist attack at St.Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of the state which claimed several lives of worshipers while many are injured, six people were reportedly shot dead by some gunmen suspected to be bandits, while some others were injured in the Sabo area of Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo state.

According to a source who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the hoodlums were on motorcycles when they carried out the attack, while they also robbed some residents in the area were also robbed during the attack.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said it was a robbery case and men of the command were already on the trail of the perpetrators.

Details later…….

