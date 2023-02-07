Jacob Segun Olatunji

The National spokesman for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Comrade Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Tuesday raised the alarm that gunmen have launched another deadly attack on him in his country home of Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Ugochinyere who is the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the Ideato North and Ideato South federal constituency in the forthcoming general elections raised the alarm in an urgent message he sent out on WhatsApp to newsmen on Tuesday that another attack was taking place in his house.

The WhatsApp message reads, “SOS, We are under attack again. My house is under attack again by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire”. The Security Forces are yet to react to the latest attack as the Press time

Some gunmen had attacked the residence of Comrade Ugochinyere on January 14, 2023, killing three persons including his uncle.

Also, the rampaging Gunmen reportedly burnt houses and 33 vehicles in the compound during the attack.