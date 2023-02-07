Ebenezer Adurokiya, Alphonsus Agborh

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Tuesday, lamented the bad shape of the country, saying “we’ve never had it this terrible in Nigeria.”

Oborevwori, who’s the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, decried the state of the nation at the Platform political parley organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the State Council Secretariat in Asaba.

He, however, expressed optimism that if voted into power, the PDP will restore the lost glory of the country.

“I urge you to sensitize the people to vote PDP 5/5 as it is the only hope to rescue Nigeria from unimaginable hardship, unemployment, insecurity, bad economy, fuel scarcity and general hopelessness in the land, especially under the failed APC government.

“We have never had it so terrible as Nigerians.

“I look with nostalgia to our recent past when Nigeria was very peaceful and prosperous under the PDP administration.

“The PDP will restore the lost glory of the nation if voted into power at various levels in the general elections.

“That is the undeniable truth the mass media are expected to amplify,” he charged.

Speaking on his governorship candidacy vis a vis his intendments, Oborevwori vowed to serve all Deltans without discrimination.

He said he’d serve as governor for all Deltans, irrespective of ethnic, religious, social status or gender affiliation.

“Let me make a sincere pledge: I will serve as governor for all Deltans, irrespective of social status, religion and tribe.





“I will be fair, just and accessible to all, whether Urhobo, Anioma, Itsekiri, Ijaw or Isoko as well as non-indigenes in the state.

“I have the capacity and experience to make Delta proud and do more for the present and future generations.

“I’ll be fair, just and accessible to everyone. I have the capacity and experience to take Delta to the next level,” he noted, adding that as a friend of journalists, the two powerful tools of the Pen and PVCs will ensure his vict ii Ty at the poll.

According to him, “as a PDP governorship flagbearer, I am detribalized, accountable and sure-footed.

“I come with selfless passion and patriotism to serve. I have done extremely well as a speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly with the collaboration of my colleagues.

“I’ll recognise even non-indigenes of Delta. I’ll unite all Deltans. I have street wisdom and street credibility. I’m a local content man.”

Speaking further on inclusivity, the PDP governorship candidate said women will have a proper place in his government.

Those in the entourage of the Oborevwori included Ovie Agas, Chief of Staff to the state government, Commissioner of Finance, Fidelis Tilije, former Senator Emmanuel Aguariawodo and Dr Fred Latimore, among others.

